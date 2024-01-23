type here...
Vodafone Ghana is becoming Telecel

By Osei Emmanuel
Vodofone Ghana to be sold to Telecel, government agrees
Mercy – Vodafone Group Plc has sold its 70% majority shares in Vodafone Ghana (Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited – GTCL), to the Telecel Group after successfully obtaining all the necessary regulatory approvals, including the agreement of the Government of Ghana, as a minority shareholder.

This is the most recent major change for the Ghanaian telecommunications company since 2008 when Vodafone Group Plc purchased a controlling interest in GTCL and established Vodafone Ghana.

Telecel is an Africa-focused telecommunication company, with a brand founded in 1986, operating primarily in Africa and converging telecommunication with fintech, e-commerce, and tech startups.

The Government of Ghana, through the National Communications Authority, gave the green light for the sale of Vodafone Ghana to Telecel years ago.

