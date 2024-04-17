- Advertisement -

Legendary musician Daddy Lumba has once again been hit by a cheating allegation by rapper Voltage years after working together.

According to Voltage in an interview on Angel FM, the highlife musician through Appietus expressed interest in working with him on an album and they would share the proceeds.

Looking at the status of Daddy Lumba, he accepted the deal and even went to see Daddy Lumba personally who also repeated the same thing to him but shared more details.

Voltage claimed that Daddy Lumba asked him to choose between an apartment or huge cash which would be given to him when the album was done.

He opted for the apartment and began working on the album. He provided four songs for the album and when he submitted it to Daddy Lumba.

Fast forward, Daddy Lumba took the album to Germany for mastering and that was it. Voltage claimed he never heard from Daddy Lumba again or received the apartment that was promised him before they started working on the album.

The musician disclosed that he reached out to Daddy Lumba on the phone one time, and was shocked when Daddy Lumba asked who he was and the reason for calling him.

When he identified himself to him, the highlife musician asked him to call him back some other time because he was busy.

Voltage mentioned that he has been trying to reach Daddy Lumba through his wife so he could receive his share of the deal but to date, nothing has been done about it.

Watch his interview below: