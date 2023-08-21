Vote for Kennedy Agyapong, he is the only candidate that can beat John Mahama – Mr. Logic

- Advertisement -

Former musician and current entertainment show pundit, Mr. Logic has thrown his weight behind Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

He said the Assin Central Member of Parliament is the right person to lead the party to victory in the elections

He said, from all indications, Kennedy has the country at heart and that’s the kind of leader Ghanaians are truly looking for.

“The delegates don’t need anyone to tell them that Ken is the best bet for the NPP. If Ken doesn’t win the primaries, NPP will lose the main elections.

“If NPP doesn’t elect Ken to contest Mahama, then they should be ready for doom. They will lose outright. Currently, the truth of the matter is that Ghana now needs a president who has the citizens at heart,” he emphasized in a discussion on United Showbiz.

Reacting to Ken Agyapong’s plans of tasking musicians to record a song to promote patriotism as his first mission if he becomes president, Mr. Logic said,

“Ken said music plays a role in the way people think and behave in a society and after chancing on those statements, I concluded that he is solid. He has a heart for the arts. He said he will bring musicians together to do a heroic song and I think that should be the first step because now, a lot of people are confused. I know some people will say it’s a childish thought but what he said was deep.”