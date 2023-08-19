type here...
Politics
Politics

Vote for me because I’ve transformed Ghana — Bawumia

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and a presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has implored delegates to vote for him to lead the party and subsequently win the presidential elections in 2024.

He said he has contributed so much to the development of Ghana and needs to be voted for to lead NPP adding that he has offered himself for the transformation of the country.

Addressing delegates and party faithful in Donkorkrom, Afram Plains North constituency over the weekend, Dr. Bawumia said: “I am always driven by public service, not the desire for personal gains.

“It is the reason I am offering myself, first to be elected flagbearer of our party, and then I can offer myself to the people of Ghana so that I can continue to contribute towards the transformation of our country.”
As Vice President, Dr. Bawumia said he has done so much for Ghana.

I have not been president, but as Vice President, I have worked so hard and contributed significantly to the development of our country through landmark policies I have initiated and spearheaded,” he added.

Some of those policies include One Constituency-One Ambulance, Agenda 111, Digital Addressing System, digitisation of the ports, Passport offices, DVLA, as well as setting up of the ghana.gov payment platform, implementation of the money interoperability system and the e-Pharmacy platform.

In the competition to lead the NPP into the 2024 elections, Dr. Bawumia will face contenders including Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Kofi Konadu Apraku, and others.

