Wa Killings: Body discovered with heart, kidney and private parts missing

- Advertisement -

On the back of the reported killings in Wa, another body has been discovered with heart, kidney and other vital organs missing.

The most recent incident occurred last Friday, September 16, when the body of the 58-year-old security guard was recovered by the Police.

Following the death of nine persons in the previous five months, the locals there had been living in fear.

The killings’ motivation is unknown, and extra police officers are being sent in to help contain the situation.

In relation to the deceased’s finding on Monday night, several body parts were taken.

Rafiq Salam, an Upper West Regional Correspondent, claims that the kidneys, heart, and private portions of the body were removed when it was discovered.

On Monday, the Regional Security Council, the Interior Minister, and the Inspector General of Police met with traditional leaders and locals to reassure them of their safety.

The youth group leader who was leading the search crew was concerned there might be further bodies buried in the jungle where one had been discovered the previous Sunday.

One of the deceased private security officers’ disfigured body was found on Sunday under the direction of Suphan Iddrisu.

He told JoyNews on Monday that they discovered further body parts during their search in the bushes, which they believe to be those of another individual.

“The body parts that we found, we asked the police to examine whether those pieces were intact or not, but our tests confirm that those human parts were intact in the person that we saw yesterday, therefore we are guessing that that was another person that has been taken away or buried there.