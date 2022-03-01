WAEC releases 2021 BECE results; how to access results online

- Advertisement -

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of results for the 2021 edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The exam was taken by a total of 572,167 people, including 287,730 men and 284,437 women.

The Council noted in a press release on February 28 that the full results of 46 candidates had been canceled for the offenses of bringing cellphones into the exam room or impersonation.

The Council further stated that 138 candidates’ subject results had been canceled due to the offenses of bringing foreign materials into the examination hall or conspiring with other candidates.

Meanwhile, the subject results of 148 candidates have been withheld, as have the whole results of 109 candidates, pending the conclusion of investigations into their suspected misconduct cases.

How To Access 2021 BECE Results Online

Candidates can view their 2021 BECE results online at www.waecgh.org or wait for the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Directors of Education to deliver them to their respective schools.