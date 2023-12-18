WAEC releases 2023 WASSCE results; 4,878 blocked

- Advertisement -

The provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2023 Ghana Only Version of WASSCE for school candidates has finally been released by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

This was announced in a press statement dated December 18, 2023 where WAEC said it will make available login details to heads of schools to enable them access the results of their candidates.

This online platform will serve as the initial point of result dissemination while WAEC diligently works on the subsequent steps of printing and dispatching the original copies to the respective schools where the candidates wrote the examination.

The decision to make the results available online highlight WAEC’s commitment to providing a convenient and efficient means for candidates to access their outcomes. The official results checking portal, ghana.waecdirect.org, will offer a user-friendly interface, allowing candidates to retrieve their results with ease.

The Council has said 4,878 candidates who failed to return learning support materials made available to them cannot access their results online.

Their results according to WAEC has been blocked and should contact their schools.

The Council further revealed that, the subject results of 3,647 candidates have been cancelled for the offence of “bringing foreign materials into the examination hall.

Also, the entire results of 839 candidates have also be cancelled for possession of mobile phones in the examination halls.