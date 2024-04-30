type here...
Walk-a-thon: Seidu Rafiwu finally reaches Accra as he sets new Guinness World Record (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghana’s Seidu Rafiwu has made the whole country proud after ending his GWR attempt for the farthest distance covered on foot by a male within 24 hours.

The current walking marathon record was set by America’s Jesse Casteneda in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA, on September 1976 after walking for 228.930 kilometres.

In a trending video that has made a lot of Ghanaians proud, EMT Douglas Boakye, who was part of Seidu’s Rafiwu team, announced that the young man had ended the record attempt.

He added that Safiu was now embarking on a personal record, which was to walk from Techiman to Accra, which is 383 kilometres.

At the time of writing this report, the video of the interview had over 4,000 likes and 200 comments.

