Wanim s3 apr3nk3nsoma- Kwadwo Sheldon fires Lilwin

Ghanaian Youtuber, Kwadwo Sheldon has fired some shots at Kumawood actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

This comes after the Kumawood actor continuously denigrated him publicly, as he used unprintable words on him.

Speaking on the issue for the second time, Kwadwo Sheldon said he was sick and tired of the many attacks on him by the actor.

According to him, he meant no harm, however, the Kumawood actor has used his opinion about his movie as an opportunity to insult him, paving the way for netizens to insult his mother.

Speaking with Fiifi Prat on Kingdom FM, Kwadwo Sheldon said the Kumawood actor should not take the respect he has for him to be foolish.

He revealed that if there is anyone to be body shamed, it is Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, who regardless of his riches still has a “Kankpe” face.

He asks the actor to meet him face to face if he wants to fight him so that in the end, they will know who is more fit between the duo.