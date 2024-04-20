type here...
Entertainment

I want to focus on my marriage- Wode Maya reveals why he is quitting Youtube

By Mzta Churchill
Ghanaian Youtuber and social media influencer, Wode Maya has disclosed why he wants to quit YouTube.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Wode Maya announced his decision to quit YouTube.

Disclosing what triggered his decision to quit YouTube, Wode Maya said many factors have contributed to his decision to quit Youtube.

He claims one of the reasons why he wants to quit Yoiutube is to focus more on his marriage.

Wode Maya noted that he started YouTube as a youngster, however, he is now a married man.

According to him, he does not get enough time for his wife because he is always on the move traveling across the globe.

He added that he is presently in the real estate business, but because of his work as a YouTuber, he does not get ample time for his business.

Source:Ghpage

