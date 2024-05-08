I want to help Safo Newman to become a great musician- AY Poyoo

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, AY Poyoo is in the news again trending for the wrong reasons.

AY Poyoo who a few months ago was crying for assistance to become a better version of himself as far as being a musician is concerned, has come out once again.

This time around, AY Poyoo is not begging for assistance, instead, he rather wants to assist other musicians to become great at what they do.

The young musician and internet sensation has stated that he has the feeling of helping other musicians.

He stated categorically that for now, his target is “Akokoa” hitmaker, Safo Newman.

According to him, he has observed that Safo Newman has the potential, so, assisting him can push him farther.