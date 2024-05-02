I wanted to play the role of Emily- Fella Makafui reveals why she shunned YOLO

Ghanaian actress who doubles as a movie producer and a businesswoman, Fella Makafui has finally revealed why she was not seen in the recent season of popular television series, YOLO.

Even though her role in YOLO gave her exposure, Fella Makafui said she refused to feature in the recent season which just ended.

The actress made this known in an interview on TV3’s “The Afternoon Show” which Ghpage.com monitored.

Giving a reason why she decided not to appear in the latest season, Fella Makafui said that she was no longer interested in the “Serwaa” role.

The actress claims before moving to Accra to start something in life, she was hawking bread, so, she does not see why she should be selling bread in a movie too.

Instead, Fella Makafui shockingly disclosed that she wanted to play the role of Emily, Cyril’s girlfriend.

According to her, failure on the part of the producer and director to give her a role she wanted made her shun appearing in the movie.

She said “I declined taking the role of Serwaa… I believed so much in myself that back then I did not know that as an actor, I had to go through that process. I wanted to play the role of Emily, but I was told to act as Serwaa, and I didn’t want to because I was selling bread for my mother even before coming to Accra, so why would I be doing the same in a movie?”