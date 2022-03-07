- Advertisement -

Bulldog real name Lawrence Asiamah Hanson has confirmed that indeed he wanted to sleep with Stephanie Benson.

Some years ago, the ever beautiful musician was on the verge of signing a contract with Bullhaus Entertainment but she rescinded her decision at the last minute.

Details of Stephanie not signing the deal has been hidden until she finally opened up last night to say Bulldog erection on the day she wanted to sign the contract was a reason why she changed her mind.

According to her, she saw Bulldog’s erection whiles she was in her bedroom and had the feeling that he would love to sleep with her very soon.

She made this revelation on United Showbiz hosted by Fella Makafui who was sitting in for Nana Ama McBrown who has also been missing in action for weeks now.

Bulldog who happens to be one of the panelist on the show confirmed the allegation levelled against him by the now fifty-one (51) years old musician.

On the show, he revealed that “Yes he wanted to sleep with her”.

As it stands now, we can’t confirm if his erection was the main reason why Stephanie turned down the contract or she had another reason.

We however can’t deny the fact that Stephanie looks beautiful even at her age. No wonder “opana” wanted to sleep with her.