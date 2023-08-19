type here...
Fact Check: Was Tracey Boakye’s mom at the naming ceremony of her child? – Insider Drops The Truth

By Osei Emmanuel
An insider from the camp of Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye has come out to debunk claims by Socialite, Ayisha Modi concerning the actress mother’s presence at her naming ceremony.

Ayisha Modi has been on a rant spree these past days as she’s going hard on Tracey Boakye Afia Schwarzenegger.

In one of her recently published videos, the socialite alleged that Tracey Boakye’s mother did not attend the actress’s recent naming ceremony and wedding anniversary due to abominable reasons and a feud between the two.

However, according to an insiders report presented on our editorial desk, the mother of the revered actress was at the naming ceremony and assisted in every possible way to make it glamorous as we saw.

The anonymous insider who claims to be a loyal fan of Tracey Boakye stated emphatically that, Ayisha Modi is trying hard to create a dead between Tracey and Afia just to create trends and kill the trend around Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen money scandal.

Check out the video below

See the insider’s account below

Tracey Boakye’s mom attended the naming ceremony of her child - Insider Confirms

