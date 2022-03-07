“If you allow a man to enter you then you have no reason not to wash his underwears” – Radio presenter to women

- Advertisement -

Rahma Mababazi, also known as Lucky Mbabazi, a popular Ugandan radio presenter, has recommended that women wash their men’s underpants.

The presenter, who is married to a well-known sports journalist, believes that if women can let males “within them,” they should have no trouble washing their underpants.

“I overheard some women lamenting the fact that they are unable to wash their men’s underpants. You can wash his underwear if you can let that man be inside you “she stated.

“What is it that you are terrified of? What will you discover in their underwear? Do you have a fear of germs? You eat each other’s germs, don’t you? “

When males are asked to wash their women’s underwear, she advises them to do so.

