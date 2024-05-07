type here...
Watch as a man cries like a baby as his boyfriend proposes marriage to him

By Armani Brooklyn
The gay couple left many tongues wagging with their romantic display.

In the presence of their other friends, the man knelt while presenting a ring to his lover.

With cheers and encouragement from others in the room, he took the ring while crying in appreciation.

Here are some reactions to the video below

@Big_Rossie_ opined: “Everyone deserves love, they should do what makes them happy”

@MrsZanga cried: “We keep loosing men everyday ??”

@AdventurousAlec stated: “Let’s assume the dude standing is the she wife.
The dude kneeling is the Confused male.
And the family members are recycled from yabaleft.”

@Guchomili added: “See how shameless we have finally become as a society. Two grown men that should be raising kids are here fooling.
They should be arrested.”

@TrulyDearest_ asked: “He is happy that his fellow man is giving him ring? ???”

Watch the video here…

Source:GHpage

