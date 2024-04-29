Watch as bride warns her bridesmaids to remove their buttocks from her husband’s face

A Nigerian bride identified as @deejaykulet ignited lots of speculations on internet after instructing her friends to remove their buttocks from her husband’s face.

Revealing in the video from the traditional wedding, the bride, who was paying attention to the Alaga Iduro (master of ceremony) prayers quickly diverted after she noticed her bridesmaids were obstructing her husband’s view.

Speaking in the Yoruba dialect, she instructed her friends to change their standing position as their buttocks were in front of her husband.

She stated jokingly that her friends wanted to snatch her husband with their buttocks.

The bride afterwards stood gallantly in front of her husband; as she danced joyously making him focus his attention on her moves.

The video has generated mixed reactions with many disapproving of her actions towards her friends and husband.

While some noted that her actions were a joke, others opined that it was rude and disrespectful to her husband.

@thegenuisdr_ It’s demeaning to both the husband and her friends ? so u mean if your husband see Yansh, he cannot control himself ? ?

@mideronke Common guys. She was obviously joking. ?see comment section as e bitter like Chloroquine. God abeg

@being.jaydee If you have to do all that to “protect” your husband, my dear you’re still single woman with wedding photoshoot?

@accessories_by_vic I think she was only jokkking sha

