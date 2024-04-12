type here...
Watch as dogs maul thief to death; Chew his koti and bortos basabasa (Video)
News

Watch as dogs maul thief to death; Chew his koti and bortos basabasa (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Watch as dogs maul thief to death; Chew his koti and bortos basabasa (Video)
In the video, the thief who landed inside the house by jumping the wall met two wild dogs.

Initially, he wanted to play with them but the dogs pounced on him and started chewing his hands.

Watch as dogs maul thief to death; Chew his koti and bortos basabasa (Video)

The dogs managed to drag him down when he attempted to jump the wall back and escape the attacks.

The thief was aggressively attacked by the dogs who managed to eat his balls.

As reported, the helpless thief who was mercilessly mauled by the dogs bled to death after the attack.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

