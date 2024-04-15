Watch as pastor brings out a dead rat from a woman’s V during deliverance

- Advertisement -

A trending video on X former Twitter that has sparked a hot conversation piece on the microblogging platform captures the moment a pastor removed a dead rat from a woman’s V during deliverance.

As seen in the clip, the pastor was speaking in an unrecognizable language while slowly removing the dead rat from the woman’s V.

The woman who was receiving the deliverance on the other hand was also seen behaving bizarrely.

Almost all the social media users who have come across the video have tagged it as a staged deliverance.

Netizens Reactions…

@Oben_2020 – Bibini y? kusie.

@Tips_With_Real1 – At first, I thought she was one popular Nigeria artist.

@OheneTheArtist – Hmmm this is strange … from vigina

@ELVEN_KING99 – It’s only in Africa…. No where else . lol