Watch as the 9 all-grown-up daughters of Kennedy Agyapong share a heartwarming video online

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
The daughters of NPP bigwig, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong have thrown light on the internet with their immense beauty.

In a short TikTok video captioned ‘Just A Girl And Her 8 Siblings’, all the adorable daughters of the well-versed politician were looking elegant as they dressed classy.

The known daughters of the popular politician captured in the now-viral video included Amanda and Christabel.

Recall that in 2023, Kennedy Agyapong’s daughters, Amanda and Christabel, starred in a TV reality series.

A video teaser of the series, titled the ‘Cedi Life’, showed the two ladies speaking about their siblings.

Kennedy Agyapong famously has 22 children and the sisters were asked if they could name all their siblings.

