Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong-Manso, also known as Delay, has caused a massive stir on social media with a latest video of her on the dancefloor.

The TV and Radio host cum entrepreneur was captured taking dance lessons from popular Ghanaian TikTok star Erkuah as they both hopped on the challenge for Kizz Daniel’s viral song, Buga.

The duo were seen displaying their great groove qualities as they rhythmically move their bodies to the beat as they goofed around.

Wearing a lemon green figure-hugging dress that accentuated her voluptuous physique, Delay shared the interesting visual on Instagram with her 2.6 million followers.

She captioned the video writing: “I don’t know how to dance. Erkuah came to teach me but it didn’t work”

The video has generated a lot of reactions from her fans and followers, including her celebrity friends, as they have never seen her in such an elated mood.

Delay almost outdanced Erkuah who is already known to have good dance moves on the TikTok app but doesn’t believe she did well for herself.

However, fans disagreed with her in her comment session as they gushed and praised her for the excellent dance groove.

@sikahene said: Oh but you knew how to dance in Abugiss ooo…what happened?

@nanayawboahe said: She doesn’t know how to dance in public o but if she is alone who born Michael Jackson

@wessleykesse reacted: “eeeiii we are starting dance class very soon”

@adelaideboateng8 stated: “U made my day.I like the moves”

@gio_vanna_s aslo commented: “The jumping nu over me … that’s me celebrating little achievements .. am bursting out with excitement.”