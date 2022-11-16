The latest documentary piece of ace Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has been released following its premiere.

The exposé, dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy’ was aired at the Accra International Conference Centre this week.

The piece has already been described as groundbreaking as a top government official was axed ahead of its premiere.

Minister for State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen was dismissed by President Akufo-Addo for peddling his influence by requesting $200,000 from an investor (Tiger Eye PI agent) in exchange for audience with Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia.

Watch the full documentary below as shared on Anas’ Facebook page:

Dr Bawumia in a Facebook post said: “My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors.

“I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable.