Watch how Ghanaian ladies unbuttoned Kwabena Kwabena’s shirt to have a perfect feel of his body (Video)

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena is the ladies man in indeed.

The “Adult Music” crooner who performed at a loved themed event yesterday in Koforidua allowed his fans who were ladies to unbutton his shirt and have a feel of his body.

As a composer of love songs, it’s not surprising he allowed the ladies to touch him in a very seductive way.

It was just a celebrity and fans affair but some netizens have slammed both Kwabena Kwabena and the ladies for their erotic moves because they see them as inappropriate.

Well, watch the video below and tell us your thoughts in the comments section under this article.