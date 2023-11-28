type here...
WATCH: “I easily fall for guys who act like they don’t want me” – Singer, Tyla

By Osei Emmanuel
Budding South African R&B singer Tyla, has disclosed the kind of man that fascinates her and it’s very intriguing.

She claimed that she is more drawn to men who behave as though they don’t like her and that she dislikes those who approach her.

The “water” crooner revealed the information in a recent interview on the Bianca show, emphasizing that the person who liked her had to be mysterious as well.

Tyla said:

“I don’t like guys that approach me. I want guys that look like they don’t want me. And they must also be mysterious.”

Watch her speak below.

