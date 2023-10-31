Watch moment Rema performs “Calm Down” at 2023 Ballon D’Or

- Advertisement -

Nigeria’s Afrobeats music sensation, Rema took center stage and steals the spotlight as he delivers an electrifying performance at the 2023 Ballon d’Or event at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

Yesterday, one of football’s greatest events took place which saw to the rewarding of world talented footballers and teams.

The singer who is already a global artiste with his hit songs generating a high replay value across several continents in the world delivers a classic performance at the prestigious football award in front of the biggest football players, coaches, football associations, and millions of fans.

This makes him the first Nigerian to ever grace the occasion and he used the opportunity to shake hands with some football greats and opened for himself another market place.

Watch the video below