Entertainment

WATCH: Nana Ama Mcbrown overjoyed as she welcomes Afronita from the UK, video warms heart

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Seasoned Ghanaian award winning actress and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown welcomed her favorite and popular Ghanaian dancer, Afronita, back in Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), with the heartwarming video going viral on social media.

Afronita touched down on February 22, 2024, after auditioning with 2023 Talented Kids winner Abigail in the Britain’s Got Talent in Manchester in the UK which made headlines and reported by ghpage.com.

Upon arrival at the airport, she was welcomed by her family and the ace actress, who presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

With all smiles, Afronita rushed to hug her tightly. The pair later took pictures and videos that circulated on social media, melting many hearts.

Check it out below

