Watch Stonebwoy’s grand entry at the Bhim Concert that cemented his GOAT position – VIDEO

Stonebwoy has climbed the stage at his ongoing concert with his hit song Manodzi off his Fifth Dimension album.

Stonebwoy attracted a large number of attendees and sold out the 40,000 seat capacity Accra Sports Stadium and even topped it up with the pitch and gave fans a night to remember for days.

”this is one of the best musical entries I’ve ever witnessed”, a fan was heard screaming.

The concert saw performances from Jahmiel and 10Tik who headlined the show with loads of performances from local base acts.

