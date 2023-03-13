- Advertisement -

A tall list of Ghanaians have come through with congratulatory messages for Nana Ama McBrown as she joins Media General’s Onua TV.

The celebrated actress and presenter was officially unveiled on Onua TV in the early hours of Monday, March 13, as the host of the “Onua Maakye” morning show.

We authoritatively told our readers that truly, Nana Ama McBrown has parted ways with the Despite Media Group, owners of United Television, and was heading to Media General.

The rumours grew rife on social media after McBrown’s prolonged absence from the screens, even though the reports had been treated as mere speculations.

It’s now confirmed that McBrown will not be returning to her hosting duties on UTV’s United Showbiz show.

Watch the moment McBrown was unveiled at Onua TV

Among the growing number of people who have sent out well wishes to McBrown and expressed their excitement after the news broke are Nana Yaa Brefo and MzGee.

Yaa Brefo took to the comments section of a flyer McBrown shared with her followers to announce her move to simply write, “Congrats Nana”.

MzGee on the other hand also wrote: “Congratulations”

The news of McBrown joining Onua TV caused a massive stir and has thrown social media into a frenzy with mixed reactions from her fans and followers alike.

Below are some reactions sample by GHPage

God-Servant Nana Yaw God-son – Am highly disappointed in Utv for not handling any differences between them…welcome you Nana Ama Mcbrowñ. Congratulations

ric Ezekiel – When God says yes nobody can’t say no congratulation mama

Spike Gh – Welcome to the Family… Empress…. we are proud of you

Article DE Political – Welcome Nana …..but please don’t add A plus and Bulldog to the show ….i hope the show becomes purely entertainment.

Bright Gidiglo – it is great move to get viewers and sponsors in their show… Nana mcbrown will bring them more than 5 sponsors