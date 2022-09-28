- Advertisement -

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has responded to a copyright claim made by Ghanaian musician Kirani Ayat, after portions of his music video were used in a promotional video.

The said content was culled from his music video “Guda” which was included in a video message shared on the social media handles of the president of Ghana without permission or credit.

Beneath the deep blue sky, the Black Star is calling. Follow the stars and let them take you on a journey of our people. I invite everyone to the country at the centre of the world – #Ghana ??. #VisitGhana2022 pic.twitter.com/2m5KC2QTkt — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) September 27, 2022

In a statement, the Authority said the footage was “acquired legitimately from a bespoke creative agency as part of a project in 2019,” indicating that the video in question has been used several times for promotional purposes both locally and internationally.

The GTA however failed to announce the name of the agency which produced the video, only adding that Kirani Ayat’s concerns have been forwarded to them.

It said it had “reached out to the Agency to deal with the matter”.

Read the full statement:

Before filming the music video, Ayat claimed he reach out to the government for support but he was turned down.

“The President of Ghana has used my video ‘Guda’ in this ad to promote Ghana. I was actively reaching out to the Ministry of Tourism in 2018/19 to use this video to push tourism in the North and got no reply, yet today it’s in an ad and no one reached out to me for permission,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the GTA also assured the public of its commitment to supporting the creative arts industry for the promotion of tourism.