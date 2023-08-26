“We already prepared wedding food”: Lady slumps dead during bridal shower a day to her wedding

Rebecca Oyedotun, a 28-year-old Nigerian woman, passed away after collapsing on the eve of her scheduled wedding day.

The tragic incident unfolded in Oyo State, where she was to marry Abiodun Oluwadamilare on August 19, 2023.

Rebecca, a graduate of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) in Minna, experienced the unfortunate collapse during her bridal shower on August 18, 2023, around 10:30pm.

She was swiftly transported to the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso, where efforts were made to revive her. Despite these efforts, her condition deteriorated, leading to her passing in the early hours of Sunday, August 20.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a sister-in-law of the deceased disclosed that all arrangements had been meticulously made for the wedding.

“We had bought ewedu to be used, ingredients had been ground, and in the morning of Saturday, amala (yam flour paste) was made, rice was ready, the venues were set, but the ceremony was never held as the bride was never available,” the sister-in-law added.

Father of the deceased, Evangelist Oyedotun of C&S Reformed Church, Isale-High School area, explained how it happened.