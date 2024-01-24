We are disappointed and very sorry – Alexander Djiku apologizes to Ghanaians (PHOTO)

- Advertisement -

Black Stars defender. Alexander Djiku has tender an apology and asked Ghanaians to forgive the senior national team for their disappointing exit from the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Djiku expressed deep regret for how events unfolded in Ivory Coast and admitted that the pain and agony inflicted on Ghanaians cannot be lessened by his apology.

“Words will certainly not be enough to erase the disillusionment

We are disappointed and very sorry for our Ghanaian people that we have failed at this stage of the competition, but if you only knew how grateful we are to have been supported by you, our Ghanaian fans.”

This comes after the team’s abysmal performance saw them kicked out of the group stages of the AFCON tournament for a second consecutive times with only 2 points to show for.