“We are in debts after free water and electricity, E-LEVY will be passed” – President Akufo-Addo 

President Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his government’s determination to pass the contentious Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

According to him, the government spent some money to lessen the burden on Ghanaians during the COVID-19, and it has become necessary to put some measures in place to fill the gaps that were created.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement while speaking to traditional leaders from Dzodze in the Volta region on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022.

“Revenues decreased significantly in 2020/2021 as a result of the COVID-19-induced slowdown in economic activity.” At the same time, the government did incur some expenditures on free water and free electricity in order to keep the country running. These were the unavoidable expenses incurred by the government.

“These are the efforts we are currently making, which are being met with opposition, but we will try to close the gap.” That is why we have had to resort to measures such as the infamous tax, which has sparked so much unnecessary debate; however, we will continue.”

Despite the opposition, President Akufo-Addo stated, “I am determined to persevere to ensure that we find the means to address some of the issues.”