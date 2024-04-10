- Advertisement -

EIB Network owners of Gh One TV have finally spoken about the leaked tape involving their presenter Serwaa Amihere and his alleged ex-boyfriend Henry Fitz.

According to a statement from the media house, they are fully aware of the said video and the commentaries about it online.

They also explained that their long silence on the matter was because of the pending lawsuit against the people accused of leaking the tape.

The statement indicated that they are also going to conduct an independent investigation into the issue and make their findings public.

Read the statement below: