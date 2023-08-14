type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWe buy babies from nurses for GHC50k & kill them for rituals...
News

We buy babies from nurses for GHC50k & kill them for rituals at galamsey sites – Ex-miner reveals

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
man exposes how Obuasi miners buy babies from nurses for GHC50k & k!ll them for rituals
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man who was formerly involved in the illegal mining of gold, an endeavour popularly known as galamsey, in Obuasi has shared a chilling story of the cruel things they do to make ends meet.

Galamsey, derived from the phrase “gather them and sell”, is local Ghanaian parlance that means illegal small-scale, gold mining in Ghana

Sharing his gruesome experience with Okatakyie Afrifa on Angel FM, the former “galamsey” disclosed how human sacrifices are made in exchange for successful exploits of gold under mining pits.

According to him, the ringleaders of the illegal mining operations contract nurses in various hospitals and pay them whopping sums of money to supply them with newly-born babies for ritual purposes.

The unidentified man further claimed that the transaction fees involve as much as GHc50,000 in exchange for stolen babies that are later killed and their blood used as sacrifices.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

He said the live babies are slammed against the walls of the galamsey pits they operate to cause spiritual forces to give them good returns in their search for gold underground.

The story has left many who have across the video with goosebumps.

Following the airing of the interview, scores of Ghanaians who are appalled by the shocking revelation have called on law enforcement to look into the allegations made by the unknown man.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source:GHPage

TODAY

Monday, August 14, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
4.5mph
75 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
77 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways