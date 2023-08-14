- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man who was formerly involved in the illegal mining of gold, an endeavour popularly known as galamsey, in Obuasi has shared a chilling story of the cruel things they do to make ends meet.

Galamsey, derived from the phrase “gather them and sell”, is local Ghanaian parlance that means illegal small-scale, gold mining in Ghana

Sharing his gruesome experience with Okatakyie Afrifa on Angel FM, the former “galamsey” disclosed how human sacrifices are made in exchange for successful exploits of gold under mining pits.

According to him, the ringleaders of the illegal mining operations contract nurses in various hospitals and pay them whopping sums of money to supply them with newly-born babies for ritual purposes.

The unidentified man further claimed that the transaction fees involve as much as GHc50,000 in exchange for stolen babies that are later killed and their blood used as sacrifices.

He said the live babies are slammed against the walls of the galamsey pits they operate to cause spiritual forces to give them good returns in their search for gold underground.

The story has left many who have across the video with goosebumps.

Following the airing of the interview, scores of Ghanaians who are appalled by the shocking revelation have called on law enforcement to look into the allegations made by the unknown man.