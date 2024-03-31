type here...
We can't account for Raphael Dwamena's career money - Brother
Sports

We can’t account for Raphael Dwamena’s career money – Brother

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Raphael-Dwamena
Raphael-Dwamena
The half-brother of late Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena identified as Samuel Dwamena has revealed that his family cannot account for the footballer’s money.

According to Samuel, before the sudden demise of his brother, he had informed him that he was going to build a house for the family.

He stated that the project was supposed to start in December 2023 but up to date, nothing is being done.

“Raphael even wanted to build us a small house here. He was going to start the plans in December,” 

When questioned on what happened to his late brother’s money, Samuel shockingly replied that no one knows about the money.

He went on to say the family has an idea of what his brother used money he got from his football career for but believes his wife may know about it.

Source:GhPage

