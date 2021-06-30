type here...
We demand justice and thorough investigations – Ejurahene to President

By Qwame Benedict
Ejurahene and Akufo Addo
The Ejurahene has promised that there would be peace in his town if President Nana Addo can be able to meet his conditions.

Presently, there is military and police presence in Ejura following the unrest that led to the death of two people with several others injured.

But according to the chief he has been able to restore calm in the area and needs the President to act.

The Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II explained for now they need the president to do two important things for him and the people of Ejura.

Barima Osei Hwedie II disclosed that the first item on his list for justice to be served and the people involved brought to book.

He said: “We are demanding that justice be served in this issue.”

The Ejurahene went on to say that the second item on their list is to make sure investigation surrounding the killing of his people is thoroughly done.

