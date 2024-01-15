We didn’t have money to travel to the Northern Region – Shatta Wale’s manager replies Faila

- Advertisement -

Sammy Flex of Sammy Flex TV, the manager of reggae dancehall crooner, Shatta Wale has responded to claims made by Chef Faila after her cookathon about Shatta Wale and other big acts failing to visit her cook-a-thon despite pledging to do so.

Faila cooked for over 200 hours in her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for longest cooking marathon and received love from many Ghanaians and especially important dignitaries in the country during her attempt.

However, she expected more as unlike Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon which had almost every big celebrity in Ghana pass through, Faila was largely ignored due to holding her cook-a-thon in Tamale.

Speaking after her record breaking attempt, she expressed her disappointment in Shatta Wale leading his manager to respond.

According to Sammy Flex, he was tired after appearing in so many shows during the Christmas period and was advised to rest for two weeks.

Additionally, the team did not have enough time to make the financial planning such a trip would take!