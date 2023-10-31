type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentWe don’t believe in God because we're all Gods' - Mzbel defends...
Entertainment

We don’t believe in God because we’re all Gods’ – Mzbel defends son’s claims

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Photos of Mzbel-and-Son-Adepa
Mzbel-and-Son-Adepa
- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian Hiplife veteran musician, Mzbel, has jumped to the defense of his Adepa aka Okomfo Black after he initiated strong conversations on the topics of God, religion and creation.

Adepa recently shared his perspective about the supernatural realm in a podcast show with Obi TV, stating that he doesn’t believe humans were created by God but rather born to fellow humans.

Adepa’s comments has sparked conversations on social media, with a fraction commending his intelligence while others raised questions about Mzbel’s parenting.

Mzbel has defended Adepa’s statement in a post sighted on her instagram page adding that yes indeed, they do not believe in the existence of an Almighty God.

Mzbel also used the opportunity encouraged her followers to ask questions about themselves and question their faith and religion.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Check out her post below

TODAY

Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
1.3mph
20 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways