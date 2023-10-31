We don’t believe in God because we’re all Gods’ – Mzbel defends son’s claims

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian Hiplife veteran musician, Mzbel, has jumped to the defense of his Adepa aka Okomfo Black after he initiated strong conversations on the topics of God, religion and creation.

Adepa recently shared his perspective about the supernatural realm in a podcast show with Obi TV, stating that he doesn’t believe humans were created by God but rather born to fellow humans.

Adepa’s comments has sparked conversations on social media, with a fraction commending his intelligence while others raised questions about Mzbel’s parenting.

Mzbel has defended Adepa’s statement in a post sighted on her instagram page adding that yes indeed, they do not believe in the existence of an Almighty God.

Mzbel also used the opportunity encouraged her followers to ask questions about themselves and question their faith and religion.

Check out her post below