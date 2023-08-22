type here...
“We fought over loud music and…” – Journalist in jail over wife’s death speaks

By Osei Emmanuel
Nana Oppong arrested
A former journalist renowned for his investigative prowess, and is now serving 10-year imprisonment over the death of his wife has recounted how it all unfolded.

In 2018, a court sentenced Moses Dola, after ruling that he was the stronger party in the fight between him and his late wife, Sarah Wambui, which led to her unfortunate death.

Dola who before his incarceration worked at the NMG, Radio Africa and Citizen TV, revealed saddening information in an interview on Inooro TV’s Njera-Ini Citu (Our Prisons).

He recalled that on May 1, 2011, he woke up early to listen to some music, but realized that his wife was unhappy and complained that the music was too loud.

“In her anger, she went to disconnect my music from the radio, and she came back. By this time, I was also angry, and I went back to reconnect the music but lowered the volume,” he narrated.

“She saw me pick up our son, and she came at me with the scissors in hand. I tried to evade her, and it is at that moment that we all fell. Unfortunately, she hit her head against the bed, and her injuries were fatal,” Dola recounted.

The convict expressed regret over the incident and the demise of his wife in 2011. He recounted how they found each other in the newsroom where they were both working and fell in love.

