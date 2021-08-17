type here...
GhPageNewsWe have murdered a pregnant woman before-Kasoa teenage killers
News

We have murdered a pregnant woman before-Kasoa teenage killers

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kasoa Boys
- Advertisement -

Felix Nyarko, one of the two teenagers in the Kasoa ritual murder case together with another accused have confessed they have killed a pregnant woman before.

The 16-year-old teenager made the revelation in court which made their families emotional.

Justice Rosemond Dodua Agyiri got the shock of her life when the teenager in the court said “we have even killed a pregnant woman before.”

According to those who visited the court, Felix made this statement after his accomplice Nicholas Kini denied any involvement in the murder of the late Ishmael.

The trial judge however committed the two to proper murder trial at the high court on September 20, 2021, after hearing the testimonies of the two and the indictment as presented by the senior state attorney.

The two youngsters are in court after they were arrested for killing a 10-years-old boy in Kasoa.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

What is the world turning into??

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
80.1 ° F
80.1 °
80.1 °
70 %
3.8mph
93 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News