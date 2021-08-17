We have murdered a pregnant woman before-Kasoa teenage killers

- Advertisement -

Felix Nyarko, one of the two teenagers in the Kasoa ritual murder case together with another accused have confessed they have killed a pregnant woman before.

The 16-year-old teenager made the revelation in court which made their families emotional.

Justice Rosemond Dodua Agyiri got the shock of her life when the teenager in the court said “we have even killed a pregnant woman before.”

According to those who visited the court, Felix made this statement after his accomplice Nicholas Kini denied any involvement in the murder of the late Ishmael.

The trial judge however committed the two to proper murder trial at the high court on September 20, 2021, after hearing the testimonies of the two and the indictment as presented by the senior state attorney.

The two youngsters are in court after they were arrested for killing a 10-years-old boy in Kasoa.

