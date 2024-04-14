We have not broken up- Fella Makafui says as she betrays Medikal

- Advertisement -

Fella Makafui, wife of attention-seeking Ghanaian musician, Medikal has broken her silence on their breakup rumors.

In an interview sighted by Ghpage.com, the mother of one said that there is no issue between her and her husband, Medikal.

She disclosed that Medikal is currently outside Ghana preparing for his concert at 02 arena, whilst she is also here putting things together.

When asked if she would go and support Medikal, Fella responded that she cannot be here whilst her husband performs, so, plans are far advanced towards moving out of Ghana.