“We know what you do in Ghana, you’re not an actress but toto worker” – Shatta Wale slams Jackie Appiah [Video]

Shatta Wale has slammed actress Jackie Appiah by downplaying the essence of her profession and revealing what she actually does.

According to the SM President, Jackie Appiah does not make her money from acting but through the exchange of pleasure time with men.

In a reactionary video, Shatta Wale who was embittered by an earlier comment Jackie Appiah supposedly passed about him during the first outbreak of COVIDF in Ghana, berated her.

The ballistic Shatta Wale did not mince words by describing Jackie Appiah as a modernized whore who makes her fortunes from illicit clandestine ways which she had disguised as acting.

He maintained that acting did not make Jackie Appiah rich thus the riches and wealth she flaunts were products of the sweats she endured during rounds of sexual marathons with top dogs who pay an arm and a leg to get her to warm their beds.

“You’re toto worker, you’re toto worker,” Shatta Wale fumed…putting into perspective questionable doubts that were raised about the new mansion Jackie Appiah acquired just recently.

Watch Video Below: