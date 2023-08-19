type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment”We miss Mcbrown”: 3 Guests MzGee fought on United Showbiz after taking...
Entertainment

”We miss Mcbrown”: 3 Guests MzGee fought on United Showbiz after taking over from Mcbrown

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

United Showbiz host, MzGee has not had a smooth ride since she took over from actress and pioneer Nana Ama McBrown. The seasoned journalist has had a few issues with her guests on her show during a live broadcast that has seemed to question her work ethic.

These confrontations with top media personalities have been widely discussed and criticized by industry stakeholders and fans.

Ghanaian media personality MzGee has had a few sparring matches with some guests on her show, including Abeiku Santana and Empress Gifty. The astute host exhibits an iron grip when moderating her show. MzGee faced many criticisms during her takeover from Nana Ama McBrown as host of United Showbiz.

The senior entertainment journalist has had to stay grounded in her principles while handling a group of intelligent, strong-willed Ghanaian celebrities on her show.

Abeiku Santana, who once called MzGee the best journalist in Ghana, was not so pleased with her that. The United showbiz host decided to moderate her show on August 5, 2023.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

The seasoned journalist called MzGee out for fuelling and running the show on negativity. According to him, it’s time the show hosts championed beneficial discussion that could lead to national growth. His scolding did not sit well with MzGee, who asked him to respect her as the show host and not criticize her openly in front of other guests and a live audience.

”We miss Mcbrown”: 3 Guests MzGee fought on United Showbiz after taking over from Mcbrown

Empress Gifty nearly went ballistic on United Showbiz when MzGee asked her a question questioning her business skills as a musician.

According to MzGee, the gospel singer spends her time on social media giving relationship advice. At the same time, people do not know about her latest songs. Empress Gifty did not take this lightly and proceeded to school the United Showbiz host on how much work and money goes into her music career.

The gospel singer added that her activities on social media are geared towards promoting her song in a unique way. She explained that during her relationship counselling sessions on Facebook, she plays her song and others to entertain and inform her fans.

”We miss Mcbrown”: 3 Guests MzGee fought on United Showbiz after taking over from Mcbrown

Just last week, towards the end of the show, while Mr Logic was still giving his closing statements, MzGee rudely intercepted the artiste manager. She ordered him to wrap up his submissions because the audience was tired and probably yawning like he was.

This intrusion ruffled Mr Logic’s feathers, making him reply in equal unbridled energy. He pointed out that the United Showbiz host was not being fair to him as she had made the other panellist speak for more than seven minutes at a time. He further told MzGee that she should respect him as a senior colleague in the business.

TODAY

Saturday, August 19, 2023
Accra
moderate rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
2.6mph
40 %
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
76 °
Wed
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways