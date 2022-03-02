type here...
Entertainment

We need someone like Russia’s Putin to manage MUSIGA and GHAMRO – Shatta Wale

By Kweku Derrick
Shatta Wale Vladimir Putin
Shatta Wale (left) and Vladimir Putin
Shatta Wale says two Ghanaian music organisations, the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), need someone with the personality of Russian leader Vladimir Putin to run affairs.

In a Facebook post, the dancehall artiste sought to laud President Putin’s defiance to draconian sanctions from the US, UK and EU amid his invasion of Ukraine.

Despite calls for peace talks, the Russian President is still advancing with determination to take control over Ukraine, which has a population of 44 million people. There has been intense fighting in the north, east and south of the country for seven days.

Given that MUSIGA and GHAMRO have been underperforming since their inception, Shatta Wale implied in his post that someone like the Russian president is the only one who can make them operate properly again.

He wrote: “I wish Putin was our MUSIGA president and GHAMRO head #StubbornAcademy”

President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of trying to erase Ukrainian history and praises the Ukrainian army’s resilience.

Almost 700,000 people have fled Ukraine, the United Nations has said.

    Source:GHPage

