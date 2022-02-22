“We don’t wish to be robbers but the system is too hard for us” – Armed robbers explain to GH passengers as they rob them

- Advertisement -

Over 40 people were allegedly attacked by five masked armed robbers traveling from Takoradi in the Western Region to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

According to Ekua, a victim of the tragedy, the VIP bus with the registration number GT 5795-16 left the Abenbebon Station in Apremdo, Takoradi around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

They were ambushed by armed men in the early hours of Monday and robbed of their possessions.

“Around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, about five armed robbers using rifles and other weapons attacked us and stole our money and other valuables. “They were all wearing masks,” she explained.

She went on to say that following the robbery, the armed robbers urged them to pray for divine intervention on their behalf.

“They requested us to pray for them after the heist because it was not their intention to stop vehicles on the highway and rob passengers of their things, but the system forced them to do so,” she continued.

The thieves made off with another victim’s bag containing GH8,500, according to another robbery victim.

“I’m a driver, and I was planning on purchasing an engine in Kumasi for my vehicle.” My Mobile Money phone was stolen by another group of armed robbers in Kintampo last week, so I chose to carry the money in my bag, but I was robbed again,” he said, according to 3news.

The passengers were left stranded at the Anwiankwanta Police Station, where they had filed an official complaint.

Agya Owusu, the vehicle’s driver, admitted that there was nothing he could have done to help the situation.

“When I arrived in Fomena, I noticed a driver flashing his signal to warn me that there was a risk on the road.” I felt perplexed and pulled over to the side of the road for about five minutes.

“After moving forward for a few minutes, I noticed a Sprinter bus on the road with passengers sleeping on the ground, so I decided to continue my drive.” This is when I realized there were armed robbers on the loose. Because they were so near, there was nothing I could do.

They assaulted us and stole all of our belongings. The driver stated, “They snatched my GH3,400.”