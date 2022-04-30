type here...
“We shook the world” – Yul Edochie brags in new video

By Albert
Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has shared a video following his supposed second marriage brouhaha and bragged about how famous he has become.

According to him, he became the talk of the town for days after announcing his second marriage and unveiling his son.

In a social media update, Yul Edochie did not only speak about the fact that everybody was talking about him but also asked for his fans’ to support his presidential ambition.

According to him, he has decided to channel the social capital he has amassed within the period into the productive change of the current state of his country Nigeria.

“Did you see what we did on Wednesday?

We shook the world and still shaking it.

The energy you all are applying knows no tribe, no religion no gender.

The energy is coming from the North, South, East and West and all over the world.

The energy is united.

We’re on Tv stations, radio, blogs, youtube, every WhatsApp group, market, committees, street, hood, everywhere.

With this energy We can take back our country and fix it.

I cannot do it alone. I need you, we need you.

Nigeria needs you.

My dear Nigerians, please, I appeal to you, buy me Presidential form let’s win this election.”

Read more about Yul Edochie’s supposed second marriage HERE.

