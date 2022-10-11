type here...
Sports

How we had sex with Ethiopian ladies in Hearts of Oak camp – Fmr player tells it all

By Albert
'We slept with Ethiopian ladies in Hearts camp
A former player of Accra Hearts of Oak, Joe Tagoe, aka Bobby Short, has revealed how as players they used to have sexual escapades in camp.

Prior to their match against Ethiopian team Saint Georges, he claimed the team had sex with Ethiopian women they saw around their hotel.

Saint Goerges crushed Accra Hearts of Oak 4-0 in the first leg of the second round’s match on Sunday in Addis Abeba. Dawit Mebratu’s triple-double in 2006 guaranteed the Ethiopian club’s victory on the runway.

Competitors Asante Kotoko was reduced to 10 men in the second half of their match against Ferroviario Maputo in Mozambique, but they still managed to escape with a goalless draw to give themselves a chance to win the second leg in a fortnight.

In an interview with Ashaiman TV, the former midfielder stated;

We had a lot of sex with the Ethiopian women we spotted around our hotel when we played St. Georges in Ethiopia before the results were reversed here in Ghana, and this really cost us dearly. I’ll share this secret with you guys.

Tagoe played for Accra Great Olympics in addition to Accra Hearts of Oak for three years.

