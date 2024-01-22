We will curse and beat you if you fail to win today’s match against Mozambique – Lilwin angrily warns Blackstars players (Video)

Award-winning Ghanaian comic actor, Kojo Nkansah Lilwin has issued a stern warning to the players of the Blackstars of Ghana ahead of their last Group B match against Mozambique.

As threatened by Lilwin in a video shared on his IG page, he will lead Ghanaians to curse and beat the players if they fail to win the 8 PM scheduled match and qualify for the next stage of the competition.

In the emotional yet angry video, Lilwin swore to God to see to it that the players are mercilessly punished for failing to beat a subpar team like Mozambique.

Lilwin



As lamented by Lilwin, we can’t keep paying the players with taxpayers’ money while they keep performing woefully.



Lilwin’s threat to the players has received mixed reactions from Ghanaians.



While some social media users have thrown their support for him, others have also opined that he went a bit too extreme this time around.

@Iamrichbynature for instance commented – Ghanaians need to stop all these it’s not funny! If you can’t support them leave them alone! Football no be acting

@Mr James – As for today Black stars ? will make us happy. I feel it in my spirit

@GhMouthpiece – Black star prayers, please don’t disappoint my brother

Mhyz Akhosua Kissiwaa Djei-Fori – I support this post with 200 long thick canes soaking in water waiting for them if they loose Infant we go flog all the supporters union join

