I didn’t sleep with Rashida – Pastor Prince speaks for the first time; Reveals deep secrets (Video)

The founder and leader of Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship and Pastor Prince Ministries Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has refuted the trending reports of sleeping with Rashida Black Beauty.

Just a few hours ago, Rashida Black Beauty took to TikTok to accuse Pastor Prince who’s a married man of God of sleeping with her.

As alleged by Rashida, Pastor Prince told her that he would set up a business for her since she’s currently unemployed but that it was just a smoke screen to get into her pants.

He lured her to Accra to come for money to set up her business but such never happened after sleeping with her raw in the hotel room.

Pastor Prince allegedly gave Rashida only Ghc 1200 with the promise of sending her a huge amount of money for her business.

Amidst the controversy, Pastor Prince has denied sleeping with Rashida during a phone conversation with Avram Ben Moshe.

As maintained by the man of God, he didn’t sleep with Rashida when she came to him in Accra.

Pastor Prince Elisha claims he’s innocent and knows nothing about the hefty allegations thrown at him.

