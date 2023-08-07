type here...
“We Will Stop Schooling If Men Decide To Take Care Of Their Wives Only” – Ghanaian Nurse [Video]

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A video of a Ghanaian nurse who recorded herself, telling the world about how married men support them in exchange of love making is going wild like bush fire.

The nurse has confirmed what some of her colleagues have been doing with these married men for money, therefore it appears that these reports are accurate.
According to the nurse, a lot of her friends are dating married men for financial support which

These married men, however, might have overlooked the needs of their wives, kids, and extended family in favor of helping out these young girls.

“The majority of us would cease going to school if married men decided to take care of their women and stick to them alone, as God commands us to do. They have been prospering”, she said.

Watch the video below

